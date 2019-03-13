Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 13, 2019, 7:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

We all know that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is about as chic as they come. She looks stylish whether she is wearing an elegant gown or jeans and boots.

One of her more casual favorites is a pair of affordable sneakers. The former Kate Middleton was seen wearing the New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz sneakers in the color "vintage indigo" last month while playing soccer with young girls during a visit to Northern Ireland.

And right now the exact shoes are discounted at both Foot Locker and Zappos. The shoes are originally priced at $90, but today you can get them for only $50.

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Nubuck, $50, Foot Locker

The shoes are crafted from a stretchy knit upper that lets your feet breathe and flex, according to the manufacturer. They can easily slip on and off and they feature a molded foam midsole, making them extra comfy.

The shoes are available in multiple colors that are perfect for spring, including purple, red and pink (my favorite option).

The duchess paired the sneakers with black skinny jeans, a v-neck sweater and a navy puffer jacket. We love this look for the winter-to-spring transition.

Getty Images

If you love this look too and want to replicate it, we found some similar items.

Blue Puffer Jackets:

Treasure & Bond Satin Crop Puffer Jacket, Nordstrom

Canada Goose Richmond Down Hooded Jacket, Saks Fifth Avenue

The North Face ThermoBall Full Zip Jacket, Nordstrom

Black Skinny Jeans:

Le High Straight-Leg Jeans, Goop

Jen7 by 7 For all Mankind Skinny Ponte Jeans, Saks Fifth Avenue

Topshop Jamie Black Jeans, Nordstrom

V-Neck Sweaters:

Sandro Emma Cable Knit Tie Waist Sweater, Saks Fifth Avenue

Chelsea28 V-Neck Sweater, Nordstrom

G. Label Thea Sweater, Goop

For more royal style picks, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!