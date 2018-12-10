Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Kristen Torres

Jennifer Aniston is more talented than we knew!

The actress revealed on Monday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she used to do some pretty unconventional stuff to make a few dollars when she was in high school.

The revelation came out during a round of "Burning Questions" when Ellen asked Aniston what was the weirdest thing she ever did to make money.

"I cut hair in the ninth grade and made $10 a hair cut," she said.

"Wow, I sold vacuums," Ellen replied.

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a total surprise that Aniston made some extra cash by cutting people's locks. Her trademark 'do while on "Friends" — known as "The Rachel" — was one of the hallmark looks of the '90s.

Jennifer Aniston modeling her popular haircut. NBC

It wasn't just hair that the actress was talking about with Ellen, either, though.

Aniston, 49, also divulged her nude habit.

"Besides making love, showering and swimming, what is something else you like to do naked?" the talk show host asked.

To which the actress instantly replied, "Watching TV."

Ellen was stunned and the audience laughed, while Aniston had no idea what was so weird about it.

"I mean, at night, you get into bed, and you watch TV," she said.

Aniston made headlines early this year for announcing her breakup from Justin Theroux after more than two years of marriage.

Despite the split, Aniston, who can be seen in the new film "Dumplin'," told Elle she considers it a successful marriage, as she does her other trip down the aisle with Brad Pitt.

"My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in (my) personal opinion," she said. "And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore."