3 glam hairstyles from the VMAs you can try at home

The MTV Music Video Awards is a big night for the music world, but it's also an opportunity for stars to have some fun and even take a fashion risk on the red carpet. And that certainly includes their funky hairstyles!

Sarah Potempa, celebrity hairstylist and creator of The Beachwaver, took over TODAY Style's Instagram account to show us how to recreate some of the hottest looks of the night right at home.

Miley Cyrus

Getty Images Miley Cyrus had a retro look with curls and a high ponytail.

Miley Cyrus had some fun with this '50s-inspired, retro look. Here are Potempa's tips to take your ponytail from ordinary to extraordinary.

What you'll need:

What to do:

1. Start by sectioning off the top part of your hair that lands between the arches of your eyebrows, essentially creating a half ponytail. Secure with a sectioning clip.

Pro tip: This area will be where you'll creates the wave pattern.

2. Spray hairspray onto the paddle brush and create the ponytail by moving hair straight up the jawline until you find the perfect height. Secure with a hook elastic.

Pro tip: Spraying the hairspray onto the brush will help evenly distribute the product so you get a clean ponytail. For any flyaways, spray hairspray on top and roll the spray can over the hair to lock them down.

3. Take a little bit of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the elastic. Secure it with a bobby pin.

4. Curl the ponytail in small sections by holding the curling iron vertically. This will create a wave pattern for volume and movement rather than curls. For extra hold, wrap the curls around your fingers and secure with setting clips.

Pro tip: If you have hair that doesn't hold a curl, Potempa recommends using a smaller curling iron. If your hair holds a curl well, you can use a curling iron with a bigger rod.

5. Now, onto the top section! Remove the clip and divide into two sections. Tease both sections at the root for volume.

Pro tip: Do not move the comb in an up and down pattern — only down to avoid knots.

6. Take large sections and curl by holding the curling iron horizontally. This will create more perfectly circular curls. Hold the iron in each section for three seconds and then secure with setting clips by placing them on the base of the hair. Let the curls cool in the roller set to you get lift that stays.

7. Remove the setting clips in the ponytail and brush the strands together. Twist the hair for added wave and finish with hairspray.

8. Once the top curls have cooled, remove the setting clips. Spray hairspray onto your brush and smooth over the top section and brush through the curls. Take a sectioning clip and use it to lift the hair for some added volume.

9. Pull out what would be your bangs section and twist the rest of the hair into a wave shape to blend in with the ponytail. Secure with bobby pins.

10. Spray the very top section with hairspray and remove the sectioning clip.

11. Optional: Add a bow, ribbon or hair clip to the side of your ponytail. And have fun!

Nicki Minaj

Getty Images Nicki Minaj took her sleek locks up a notch with a touch of pink.

With super sleek locks and a perfect middle part, Nicki Minaj looked fierce from head to toe in her bubblegum pink jumpsuit. She took her look to the next level with a touch of pink on just one side of her hair. Not sure you want to go all in with color? Potempa has an easy way you can try the look without the commitment.

What you'll need:

Comb

Hairspray (Potempa likes Aveda's Air Control)

Finishing cream (Potempa recommends Ouai's Finishing Crème)

Flat iron

What to do:

1. Start by sectioning your hair into smaller pieces.

2. Start with the sections underneath and moving to the outer layers, work your flat iron from the top down until locks are smooth.

3. After you straighten each section, comb through and spray with hairspray for extra smoothness.

4. Run finishing cream through hair and to the ends to combat frizz.

5. Optional: To try the pink look, spray a temporary hair color in your favorite hue. You can do a few strands or half the head like Minaj.

Potempa recommends IGK Girls Club Spray to finish.

Demi Lovato

Getty Images Demi Lovato wore her hair in long, flowing waves for the event.

Demi Lovato's tousled waves perfectly completed her lace-and-sequin jumpsuit look. But you don't have to be heading to the red carpet to wear this glam style. For date night or even just to update your go-to jeans and a T-shirt combination, styling your hair like Lovato's is actually quite easy.

What you'll need:

Curling iron

Flexible hold hairspray

Paddle brush

What to do:

1. Start by creating a middle part in the hair.

2. In small sections, curl your hair and let each curl set. Be sure to hold curling iron vertically for modern looking waves like Lovato's.

Pro tip: Potempa advises curling the hair in alternating directions for a more natural look.

3. Once the curls have cooled, spray a brush with flexible hold hair and brush through to smooth frizz and break up waves.

