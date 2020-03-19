How to clean, organize your jewelry while self-isolating

Feeling stir crazy? TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin is here to offer her top tips for productive projects while social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

I am sending love and prayers out there to everyone who is affected by coronavirus and to those who are helping during the pandemic. For many, doing your part means social distancing and staying at home. I'm here to help you get through this time by sending along a daily tip for organizing your home with productive projects if you're looking for something to do. I was so happy to get your feedback from my closet cleanse video, and many of you asked for tips on organizing your jewelry drawers, so here we go. If there are any other projects you want help tackling, please message me!

My general philosophy is do one drawer, one closet, one cabinet and one category at a time. I do not believe in doing everything all at once. These principles still stand for your personal jewelry department.

Everything you keep must be a “10.” You have to love it, wear it and feel it brings out a part of your personality to justify it taking up space. That being said, we all have many sides to us: classic, wild, happy, trendy — you get the point. I also understand keeping special pieces if there is an emotional attachment. I would take that on a case-by-case basis depending on the item.

The purpose of this is to make sure each piece has a home. As my girlfriend Dana and I always say to each other when questioning a maybe: "If you don’t see it, you are not going to wear it.” Speaking of friends, it's a good idea to have someone you trust (on video chat, in this case) who can tell you if something should go or stay. Dana is my go-to ... who is yours?

What you'll need:

1. Plastic bags

2. Label maker (or pen, paper and tape)

3. Hat box, shoe box or any other pretty boxes you may have (Pro tip: Always save pretty boxes when someone gives you a gift.)

4. Corkboard and push pins — especially if you have a lot of necklaces that tend to tangle

5. Large safety pins (if you have handy)

Take out all of your costume jewelry (fine jewelry should stay in the box or pouch it came in) and put it all on one counter so you can see everything.

What you'll do:

1. Start with costume jewelry:

Costume jewelry takes up the most room. Decide what you are keeping and put the rest put in their assigned piles: donate, consign, friends/family. Chances are, you will find pieces you haven’t seen in awhile. That can be exciting — like buying something new!

Some pieces you can hang directly on some tops or dresses in your closet so you remember to wear it. Stylists often do that for actresses or on-air talent so that the outfit is pre-organized. For the rest, put each piece in a plastic bag so that everything is protected. Place the plastic bags in a hat box or shoe box. If you have a lot of jewelry, you can get really specific and separate into categories, like casual, dressy, fun, etc.

2. Delicate jewelry:

Use a corkboard and pushpins for delicate items, like small necklaces, so they don’t tangle and you can see each piece.

3. Fine jewelry:

Leave all “real” jewelry in the pouch or box it came in. It'll remind you of when you got it and when you opened it. If you have a jewelry box you love, that works, too.

4. Old charms and pins:

When my mom was going through her drawer, she came upon old charms — some from when she was a teenager! I decided to give them a new purpose and add them to a necklace. Old pins can also be added to a jean jacket for a little sparkle, just make sure they are secure. Feel free to get creative!

I know that I find peace in organization and releasing as much physical and emotional baggage as possible. I hope this helps you, too.

Sending love ...

XO Jill