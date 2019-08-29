Hailey Bieber is a trendsetter in her own right, but for her latest project, the model is channeling a true fashion icon: the late Princess Diana.

The 22-year-old pays tribute to the Princess of Wales in a new photo shoot for Vogue Paris' September issue, re-creating some of the royal's signature looks.

Princess Diana was known for pushing style boundaries, and adopted a casual, off-duty style that wasn't always common in the formal royal culture. Still, its legacy lives on to this day and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have certainly embraced the look in their own ways.

The newlywed (to husband Justin Bieber) shared a sneak peek at the spread on Instagram, giving "all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy."

The model channeled several of the princess's sporty, casual ensembles, including her signature biker shorts.

Bieber also re-created a look comprised of a blazer, jeans and baseball cap that the princess wore to the Guards Polo Club in 1988.

Isn't the resemblance uncanny?

Princess Diana created a fashion statement that has stood the test of time at the Guards Polo Club in 1988. Tim Graham / Getty Images

Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997 following a car accident. The photo shoot's release comes on the 22nd anniversary of her death.

Bieber's followers praised the tasteful tribute to the late princess, with fans and celebrities chiming in through the comments. "Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel expressed her adoration for the photos, writing, "So gorgeous! 😍" while fellow model Gigi Hadid commented, "I love this story so much!"

Bieber isn't the only one to channel the stylish royal in recent years. The former Meghan Markle recently wore the unique color combination of purple and red; a look Princess Diana once sported.

The Duchess of Sussex was almost certainly giving a nod to her late mother-in-law with this bold color combination. Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton has also stepped out in several outfits that resemble Princess Diana's style over the years, including this adorable polka-dot dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge channeled Princess Diana with this look. Getty Images

And this lacy blue dress and hat combination.

Was the duchess taking a style cue from Princess Diana? Getty Images

One thing is for certain: Princess Diana's style is timeless.