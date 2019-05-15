Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 15, 2019, 3:28 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

It’s a timeless royal look!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, just wore a navy and white polka-dot dress during an official visit to Bletchley, England.

This royal look seems very familiar ... Getty Images

She paired the long dress with blue, suede pumps and a simple, black clutch.

The long skirt made it easier to kneel and meet her youngest fans. Reuters

As many royal style fans noticed, the dress, by London-based designer Alessandra Rich, is very similar to one once worn by Princess Diana.

We're getting serious Princess Diana style vibes from the duchess's latest look! Getty Images

Of course, they’re not completely identical. The former Kate Middleton’s dress has a higher neckline and buttons spaced down the front, while Diana's has an exaggerated shoulder detail.

But the dresses are basically the same shade of blue and they have the same tiny polka-dot pattern as well as white, pointed collars.

The duchess tried out a code-breaking machine from WWII during her visit, which focused on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Getty Images

The duchess often honors her late mother-in-law with her style choices. After she gave birth to Prince George, she left the hospital in a pale blue, polka-dot dress that was very similar to one Diana wore after giving birth to Prince William.

The duchess and the late princess were both fond of polka dots. Getty Images

This latest dress is a royal style repeat in more ways than one. The duchess also wore it to celebrate Prince Charles’s 70th birthday in September.

The dress is perfect for so many different occasions! Getty Images

The look also made an appearance at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Actress Abigail Spencer, a friend of the former Meghan Markle from her “Suits” days, wore what looks like the same dress to the royal wedding last year.

Abigail Spencer wore the dress with a thin, black belt (as seen with Priyanka Chopra). Getty Images

So, who knows — maybe the Duchess of Cambridge was actually taking a style cue from Spencer!

Either way, this dress is clearly a royal favorite.