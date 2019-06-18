Get Stuff We Love

/ Source: TODAY
By Lindsay Lowe

Off to the races!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in style to the first day of Royal Ascot, one of the highlights of the British royal social calendar.

She shared a horse-drawn carriage with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Mike Egerton / Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton wore a light blue Elie Saab dress with sheer sleeves, a pussy bow accent and intricate, lace detailing.

She accessorized with a small, metallic clutch.Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

She paired the dress with silver pumps and blue earrings. And since hats are required for women at the event, she topped off the look with a stunning Philip Treacy design featuring a blue flower.

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton head to Britain's Royal Ascot

June 18, 201903:39

The duchess wore her hat at an angle, revealing a pretty, braided chignon off to the side.

She wore her hair in a pretty, braided updo.Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

There was no shortage of splendid hats at the royal affair, which takes place every summer at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a particularly elaborate headpiece to go with her Champagne-colored dress.

Hello, hats! Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

Prince William also wore a dashing top hat, in keeping with the dress code for men in the Royal Enclosure.

Such a stylish royal couple!Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

The duchess’s blue dress and hat echoed a look worn by Princess Diana in March 1983 during a visit to Australia, a reminder that royal style is timeless.

Was the duchess taking a style cue from Princess Diana?Getty Images

This was just day one of the five-day racing event, so stay tuned for more gorgeous Ascot looks from the Duchess of Cambridge!

Lindsay LoweLindsay Lowe