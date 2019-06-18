Off to the races!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in style to the first day of Royal Ascot, one of the highlights of the British royal social calendar.

She shared a horse-drawn carriage with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Mike Egerton / Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton wore a light blue Elie Saab dress with sheer sleeves, a pussy bow accent and intricate, lace detailing.

She accessorized with a small, metallic clutch. Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

She paired the dress with silver pumps and blue earrings. And since hats are required for women at the event, she topped off the look with a stunning Philip Treacy design featuring a blue flower.

The duchess wore her hat at an angle, revealing a pretty, braided chignon off to the side.

She wore her hair in a pretty, braided updo. Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

There was no shortage of splendid hats at the royal affair, which takes place every summer at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a particularly elaborate headpiece to go with her Champagne-colored dress.

Hello, hats! Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

Prince William also wore a dashing top hat, in keeping with the dress code for men in the Royal Enclosure.

Such a stylish royal couple! Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

The duchess’s blue dress and hat echoed a look worn by Princess Diana in March 1983 during a visit to Australia, a reminder that royal style is timeless.

Was the duchess taking a style cue from Princess Diana? Getty Images

This was just day one of the five-day racing event, so stay tuned for more gorgeous Ascot looks from the Duchess of Cambridge!