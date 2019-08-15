Hailey Bieber is showing off a whole new look — and we barely recognize her!

The 22-year-old model donned a black bob haircut in Interview magazine for its September 2019 issue.

Paired with the caption, "There’s something about Hailey," the fashion magazine shared the pic of "the first lady of pop" (she's been married to Justin Bieber for nearly a year) to its almost 1 million followers.

The entire look is giving us serious '90s mood. Is anybody else getting major Demi Moore vibes here?

Bieber seems to be wearing a wig, because in another photo from the same shoot, her natural hair can be seen as blond and shoulder length once again.

Fans clamored to comment on how much they loved the new 'do.

"She looks so stunning with black hair. I can't," one wrote. Another added, "Love Hailey black hair."

Bieber has been seen with this trendy blond lob as of late. LISA O'CONNOR / AFP/Getty Images

It's not the first time that the model has experimented with hair color. She's frequently played around with pink hues, even wearing a bright version of the color at the 2018 Met Gala.

But whether black, brown, blond or pink, one thing we know for sure: Bieber looks beautiful all the same.