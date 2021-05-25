Gwen Stefani shows off jaw-dropping brunette hairstyle ahead of 'Voice' finale

Gwen Stefani sure knows how to go out with a bang!

Just in time for "The Voice" season finale Tuesday night (on which she'll be performing), the former coach revealed a two-toned hair change-up on Instagram:

"Performing on tonight’s finale of @nbcthevoice," she wrote. "Swipe to see with who!"

If you do swipe, you'll catch a video of Stefani asking, "Guess who I'm with?"

Then Saweetie (with whom she's performing) slides in to grin, "It's Gwen Gwen and Saweetie!" And they both give smooches to the camera.

Stefani switched up her look for her Instagram followers Tuesday. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Back in the caption, Stefani added, "Ps i also know who is going to win," then added a winky face, finish line and lips emoji.

Such suspense!

For now, we don't know what she knows, but we do know that this new brunette-blond hairstyle is a striking look that blends her one-time skater punk gal look with a little bit of Terri Nunn from Berlin and a dash of Hollywood glam. In other words, total Stefani, through and through; this is a gal who changes her hair color almost as much as she does her outfits.

It's not the first time we've seen her with dark hair in recent months, though. Back in February she showed off a dark brown bob for a photo shoot with Wonderland magazine.

Stefani in season 19, when she was a coach on "The Voice." Trae Patton / NBC

Still, there's a good chance that the color addition is a temporary thing. She also shared a video in her Instagram stories in which she panned around backstage at "The Voice," and in that she was her usual platinum blond self.

As for what this means on "The Voice," Stefani will be just one of several top-tier musicians rocking out on the show. Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg (with DJ Battlecat), Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Daigle, Ben Platt and Kelsea Ballerini are all set to perform during the two-hour season ender, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

On the show, Stefani will perform "Slow Clap" with Saweetie. The song was originally released in March but a version with the rapper came out in April.

Sounds totally saweet to us!

