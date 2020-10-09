Gwen Stefani's pink hair is a throwback to the '90s

Gwen Stefani just debuted a new pink do that's bringing us right back to the '90s.

The 51-year-old appears to be taking a break from her monochromatic blond locks and showed off some hot pink highlights while posing for a photo shoot in California.

In the photo, the singer can be seen rocking a black bodysuit, printed shorts, fishnet stockings and cowboy boots.

Stefani posed with her hands on her hips and her hair swept over her shoulder, with that pop of pink on full display. Alas, it looks like she hasn't fully committed to a new hue, and opted for highlights from the midshaft to the ends of her hair.

Loving the look, Gwen!

The "Voice" coach has been pretty loyal to her blond locks in recent years, but she's been quite the color chameleon in the past. She's no stranger to pink, and sported it for quite some time in the '90s.

Gwen Stefani at the 1999 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards

Last year, Stefani reflected on a few of her iconic looks in a video for Vogue, and shared that a breakup inspired her pink locks back then.

"It's so true: If you go through a breakup or a really big change in your life, sometimes you go ahead and change your hair to try to, I don't know, wash whatever those feelings are out of your hair," she said, adding, "I wanted my hair like cotton candy, light pink ... I ended up with fuchsia pink hair for, like, a year."

It'll be interesting to see how long she keeps her pink highlights this time around!

See Stefani's past hairstyles

Long locks

Long blond locks have become Stefani's signature look over the past few years, and she wears them well.

Blond bob

Stefani isn't afraid to switch things up, and looked fabulous with this bouncy bob and blunt bangs in 2019.

Brilliant blue

Ron Galella / WireImage

Stefani looks pretty in pink and brilliant in blue! The No Doubt singer matched her hair to her top at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

Signature knots

Getty Images

No Doubt fans will undoubtedly recall this signature knotted style that Stefani made her own in the '90s.

Blast from the past

As a child, Stefani sported a beautiful brunette color and mastered the art of the chic bob.