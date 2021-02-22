Gwen Stefani's brunette hair in new photo made us do a double take

Looks like Gwen Stefani has temporarily ditched her signature blond locks to experiment with a shorter and dark do in a new photo shoot.

On Sunday, the singer posted on Instagram a photo of herself dressed in a dramatic couture ensemble and rocking a dark blunt bob for a spread with Wonderland magazine.

Gwen Stefani posing for a photo shoot with Wonderland magazine. Courtesy of Wonderland Magazine

In the picture, the 51-year-old poses under a chandelier in a voluminous, ruffled lavender gown. With her hands on her hips and her chin resting on her shoulder, Stefani shows some major attitude for the camera.

In the caption of the post, Stefani left a sassy message, writing, "feeling like this emoji 💁🏻‍♀️ with a better outfit."

As of Monday morning, the post had amassed nearly 100,000 likes, and many of Stefani's followers seemed to approve of the singer's darker hue.

Stefani has been teasing her Wonderland photo shoot on Instagram over the past week. So far, she's posed for the camera in a poofy pink dress; held up a giant inflatable heart; and shown off her glam rocker side.

While Stefani appears to be wearing a wig in the brown-haired photo, she did actually start her career as a brunette. Last June, she shared a throwback photo of herself with shoulder-length, light brown locks and gave us all a nice blast from the past.

Stefani sure seems to love her platinum blond, but she also isn't afraid to switch it up every once in a while. Last October, the singer flirted with another familiar color — pink — and added some playful highlights to the end of her strands.

During a recent interview with TODAY, the singer sported yet another fun do with the ends dip-dyed black. She also recently re-created some of her most iconic hairstyles in her "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" music video.

Basically, she's a true color chameleon!