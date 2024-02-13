High-waisted briefs with full coverage have long been some of the comfiest undies around, but they’ve traditionally been kept out of the public eye.

But now, some people are wearing granny panties in public with pride — and without pants.

Bella Hadid was spotted wearing white granny panties in New York in September 2022. Jared Siskin / GC Images

Celebrities including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been spotted rocking granny panties while out and about, treating them not so much as full-coverage undergarments, but as minimal-coverage shorts.

Kendall Jenner rocked a pair of high-waisted briefs layered beneath black tights in an Instagram selfie from late 2022.

Paige DeSorbo paired her bejeweled undies with sheer tights and a long-sleeved blouse. Mindy Small / Getty Images

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo also recently sported a pair of glittering pink and white briefs on the red carpet at BravoCon in November in Las Vegas.

Erin Lichy tried out the granny panty trend at BravoCon on Nov. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. Mindy Small / Getty Images

Her fellow Bravolebrity, “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Erin Lichy, took the granny panty trend to the next level at BravoCon, sporting high-waisted black latex briefs. She styled the red carpet-ready undies with sheer black tights and a structured top.

Olivia Rodrigo wore high-waisted briefs underneath her sheer dress at the Grammys on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo also wore what appeared to be a pair of black granny panties layered beneath a sheer black dress at the Grammys in 2023. (An argument could be made that these Grammy panties were closer to boyshorts, but they feel like they belong in the genre.)

Others are embracing the high-waisted underwear trend by purposefully allowing the top of their granny panties to peek out from above the hem of their skirt or trousers.

Emily Ratajkowski modeled this look on the runway at a Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

Emily Ratajkowski embraced the visible granny panty look during the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. Victor Boyko / Getty Images

Drew Barrymore summed up her love for granny panties in general on her talk show in 2023, proclaiming, “The bigger the underwear, the better I feel.”

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weighed in on the granny panty trend on TODAY on Feb. 13, and they both agreed that these classic briefs are unbeatable for comfort.

“Bloomers are in!” Hoda said.

“I love those granny panties. Yes, sir,” Jenna chimed in.

“Anybody that’s worn a granny panty or a thong knows for sure,” Jenna added. “I mean, you’re lying if you think the little string is more comfortable than that lovely parachute.”

But as for wearing granny panties in public without pants? While the trend may be intriguing, Hoda and Jenna drew an emphatic line for themselves.

“Could we try that?” Jenna said.

“No,” Hoda answered immediately.