It is time for music's biggest night — and no, we aren't talking about the Super Bowl.

The 2023 Grammys have finally arrived and they promising to deliver some major performances from artists like Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more.

Hosted by former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah from Los Angeles, the ceremony kicks off on at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The award show will see some of music's most beloved superstars like Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete in the Grammys' most talked about categories like song, record and album of the year, and rising stars like Anitta and Omar Apollo who are up for best new artist.

But the fun begins on the red carpet, when stars wow in fashion statements before heading into the Crypto.com Arena. Our eyes are also on couples like Luke Combs and his wife (and muse) Nicole Hocking, newly Instagram official Lizzo and Myke Wright, who is a vision in orange, and more.

Check out all of the artists who made an appearance on the red carpet at the award show.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Maren Morris

Maren Morris attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2023. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images

Julia Michaels

Julia Michaels attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Violet Chachki and Gottmik

(L-R) Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik arrive at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles, wearing an all red look. Jordan Strauss / AP

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne Bailon arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / AP

Shania Twain

Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Viola Davis celebrates winning the best audio book, narration and storytelling award for "Finding Me" during the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox wears a Kim Kassas gown. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Lizzo

Lizzo wears Dolce & Gabbana in a look she described as "Spring Awakening" on Instagram. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Coco Jones

Coco Jones is glitzy and glamorous. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile will be performing later this evening. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Lucius

Pop band Lucius at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Miguel

Miguel arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

