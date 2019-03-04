Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 4, 2019, 9:45 PM GMT / Source: Today By Kristin Granero

After two years in the making, cult-favorite millennial beauty brand Glossier is branching out from its classic skin care and makeup line into something completely new.

When the company announced a new project on Feb. 22 with a cryptic caption and a video of a swirling logo in shiny gold, the response was overwhelming. Fans from around the world were quick to share their excitement and predictions, from new product lines to cocktail beauty lounges to a streaming series addressing various beauty concerns.

This morning, the brand confirmed that they're releasing a new collection of "dialed-up beauty extras" designed to help you let loose.

"Today I’m thrilled to introduce @GlossierPlay, a new approach to makeup that’s inspired by sound, motion, and fun. Glossier Play’s first four products are tools for expression: Colorslide technogel eye pencil, Vinylic Lip high shine lacquer, Glitter Gelée multigrade paillettes, and Niteshine highlighter concentrate. Each one creates endless possibilities to get ready, let loose, and most of all, play," founder and CEO Emily Weiss wrote on Instagram, promising more colors and textures with the same simple and intuitive approach to come.

Get a sneak peek some of the new products below!

Glossier Play Vinylic Lip

This high-shine, non-stick lacquer ($16) is available in six shades, ranging from nude to deep berry. Just click the button to get your desired pigmentation and apply.

Glossier Play Niteshine

This "highlighter with depth" ($20) is formulated with refined pearl powder for a luminous sheen and is buildable so you can customize your glow. It's available in four lusters.

Glossier Play Colorslide

Described by the brand as "a highly pigmented, smooth gel pencil that doesn’t crease, smudge, tug, or skip so you can be free to create," the Colorslide eyeliner ($15) comes in 14 shades that are meant to be layered.

Glossier Play Glitter Gelee

Get into the groove with one of these four Glitter Gelees ($16 each), which come with a special detailer tool for added precision. The brand suggests removing with a touch of Milky Oil cleanser when you're ready to retire for the night.