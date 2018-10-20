Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It’s been quite a big week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the pair kicked off their tour of Australia with the announcement that they’ve got a royal baby on the way.

All eyes have been on the adorable expecting parents during their trip, and the weekend's events were no exception.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in matching blue outfits at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Sydney. Samir Hussein / WireImage

On Saturday in Sydney, the couple attended the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event created by Prince Harry for injured and wounded service members. The newlyweds arrived in coordinating attire, the prince’s royal blue tie matching with his wife’s navy dress, sweater and sapphire earrings.

The newlyweds are on a 16-day tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Samir Hussein / WireImage

"I want to say something directly to our hosts, the people of Australia," the prince said in a speech at the event. "First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days. I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you, and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all."

Harry spoke on stage at the Invictus Games' opening ceremony, giving a shoutout to his forthcoming baby with the duchess. Karwai Tang / WireImage

"Invictus has become about the example of service and dedication our competitors have provided to the world. Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation."

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, had a blast Saturday playing with remote controlled cars at the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games in Sydney. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry and the former Meghan Markle also matched earlier that day (we’re sensing a pattern here!) as they both donned black Invictus Games shirts to play with children and remote controlled cars.

The duke and duchess' natural parenting skills were on display! Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

The two looked like naturals with the kids, a major theme of the week. Days before, they received hugs from a sweet 5-year-old boy with Down syndrome, and later, the duchess proudly donned a pasta necklace made by a 6-year-old fan.

And even earlier Saturday — before the casual black tees and matching blue evening wear — the duke and duchess had yet another event to dress up for: the official opening of the extension of the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park. Harry looked regal in his official military uniform while the duchess appeared in an elegant, black dress by New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead.

Prince Harry looked dashing in official military uniform, while the duchess donned an elegant black dress at the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park, Sydney. Karwai Tang / WireImage

In addition to stops in Australia, the couple’s 16-day autumn tour will also include cities in Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. While the Zika virus (which could cause birth defects if a pregnant woman contracts it) is present in Fiji and Tonga, the duke and duchess reportedly sought medical advice ahead of the trip and decided to move forward with plans.