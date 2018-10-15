Pregnant Duchess of Sussex moves forward with trip abroad despite Zika risk

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their first international tour together with exciting news about Meghan’s pregnancy.

But then came concern over whether her health would curb any of their ambitious two-week excursion through Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands because the Zika virus is present in two of the nations they plan to visit.

On Monday, Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, touched down in Sydney, Australia, where they will begin a 16-day visit that will also take them to Fiji and Tonga where Zika is present, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The couple reportedly sought medical advice ahead of the trip and decided to move forward with their plans. Meghan, however, may opt out out of certain parts of the grueling schedule.

Zika, which is transmitted through certain mosquitoes, is especially dangerous for pregnant women because it can cause serious birth defects.

There is no vaccine to prevent Zika or medicine to treat the virus. The CDC warns pregnant women not to visit areas where Zika is present.