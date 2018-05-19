The Duchess of Cambridge re-wore a favorite outfit to the royal wedding

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Who needs a new dress for the royal wedding when you’ve got one in your closet that you know you look good in?

The Duchess of Cambridge stands with daughter Princess Charlotte after the wedding ceremony of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Ben Stansall / AFP/Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge opted for “something old” when it came to choosing her outfit for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle’s big day, and she proved that re-wearing an old favorite — especially when it’s this classic — can never be a wrong move.

The duchess — who recently gave birth to her and Prince William’s third child, Prince Louis, almost four weeks ago — looked amazing as she donned the same off-white, fitted Alexander McQueen coat dress she’s worn at other special royal events in the past.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pushes Princess Charlotte in her pram after the child's christening in 2015. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

It was the same outfit she wore in 2015 for daughter Princess Charlotte's christening.

Duchess Kate, Princess Charlotte and Prince George gather during the Trooping the Colour, the 2016 marking Queen Elizabeth's official 90th birthday in London. DZY / FilmMagic

She was also photographed in it during Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday parade in 2016.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Last Post ceremony in 2017. EPA

And in 2017, she was spotted wearing it during a ceremony in Belgium marking the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, also known as the Third Battle of Ypres, during the First World War.

Her simple trick for making the outfit seem new each time? Accessorizing with a different hat. For the royal wedding, she paired the coat dress with a Philip Treacy fascinator.