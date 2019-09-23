"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke certainly brought the heat when she showed up to the Emmys purple carpet Sunday.

When it came to creating her Emmys look, Clarke had one source of style inspiration in mind: Jennifer Lopez!

Then again, who doesn't want to channel their inner J.Lo? The star is 50 and fabulous and practically shut down the runway on Friday when she rocked a remake of her iconic green Versace dress.

The resulting look had viewers on the floor when they saw Clarke hit the purple carpet.

As she headed out for the evening, Clarke posted a sneak peek of her look on Instagram, letting Lopez know.

"@emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN! @jlo just as a heads up you have inspired this year's lewk," wrote Clarke. "I am one lucky lady to have the best glam squad ever invented... @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @petraflannery @jennahipp YOU HAVE LIT THIS CHICK ON FYRE!"

Emilia Clarke went for a minimalist vibe with this look for the 2019 Emmys. VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

The actress, who was nominated for lead actress in a drama for her role on "Game of Thrones," stunned in a dark navy gown with a plunging neckline that definitely turned heads. She paired her look with a super sleek blowout and drop earrings, leaving all eyes on her dramatic gown.

Once Clarke got to the purple carpet, she was also quick to give Lopez credit.

"I think that J.Lo in 'Hustlers' is the greatest introduction of a character I have ever seen," Clarke told "Entertainment Tonight." "So, J.Lo is my inspiration this evening. I plan on telling her all night."

The best part? When Lopez caught the moment of Clarke on the purple carpet and shared it on her Instagram.

"When the Mother of Dragons meets Ramona. #dead," wrote Lopez.

We're totally living for this moment between these two stars!