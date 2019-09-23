Sign up for our newsletter

The 71st Emmy Awards, honoring top stars and shows in the TV world, are being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Fox is airing the ceremony live from coast to coast.

“Game of Thrones” entered the ceremony with a record 32 nominations for its eighth and final season.

We’re keeping track of the winners in the major categories. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks. Make sure to check back for updates!

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Bodyguard"

"Game of Thrones"

"Killing Eve"

"Ozark"

"Pose"

"Succession"

"This Is Us"

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones" HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor, Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us" NBC

Outstanding Lead Actress, Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" BBC America

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Good Place"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Russian Doll"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Veep"

Outstanding Lead Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

**Bill Hader, "Barry"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

**Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Stephen Root, "Barry"

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

**Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"

Olivia Colman, "Fleabag"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

**Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Outstanding Limited Series

"Chernobyl"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"Sharp Objects"

"When They See Us"

Outstanding Television Movie

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"

"Brexit"

"Deadwood: The Movie"

"King Lear"

"My Dinner with Hervé"

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

**Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects" HBO

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"

Joey King, "The Act"

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

** Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"

Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"

Michael K. Williams, "When They See Us"

John Leguizamo, "When They See Us"

Asante Blackk, "When They See Us"

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

**Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us"

Vera Farmiga, "When They See Us"

Outstanding Competition Program