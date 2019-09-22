It's TV's big night! The annual Emmy Awards are here, and so is the red carpet full of glamorous looks from the top hits on the small screen. Here are some of our favorites!

Mandy Moore

Talk about glamorous! "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore went sultry with this pink-and-red gown with blown-out hair and dramatic makeup.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington is a fashion icon and this latest look proves it! Her black sequined pants, white button-down and stylish high ponytail are instantly iconic.

Kristen Bell

"The Good Place" star made quite the entrance in this gorgeous black gown with strips of colorful patterns.

Regina King

Regina King, who will star in the new "Watchmen" series, can do no wrong on or off the red carpet. This icy blue gown is simply stunning on her!

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke proved that sometimes, less is more by going minimalist with a dramatic deep v-neckline and a sleek blowout.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox has a significant role on "Orange Is the New Black," but the actress is also a red carpet superstar. This dramatic ruffled gown proves it once again!

Sophie Turner

"Game of Thrones" fans know her as Sansa Stark, Jonas Brothers fans know her as Mrs. Joe Jonas, but we know her best as a red carpet star who looked elegant in this pale pink dress with a slit in the front.

Brittany Snow

The "Pitch Perfect" star channeled her inner princess with this Cinderella-esque gown paired with red locks.

Jameela Jamil

With a dress this beautiful, this must be "the good place"!

Gwendoline Christie

The "Game of Thrones" star is channeling a different time period in this romantic Grecian look with embroidered details.

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz was positively glowing on the red carpet in this pleated metallic dress with a "cold shoulder" neckline.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis rocked her natural hair on the red carpet and paired it with this stunning on-shoulder black-and-white gown.

Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei showed that pink and red are a winning color combination in this one-shoulder gown.

Amy Adams

The "Sharp Objects" star caught our eye in this layered look with a sheer, black top and long sleeves.

Christina Applegate

This soft, gray gown is simply stunning on the "Dead to Me" star who paired the vintage-feel of the dress with classic waves.

Catherine O'Hara

The "Schitt's Creek" star is an acting legend but looks modern as ever in this black-and-white sheath with platform heels.

Greta Lee

You may recognize Greta Lee from her role in "Russian Doll," and this lime green two-piece is unforgettable.

Padma Lakshmi

Looking sleek in a mock turtleneck, "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi went for a minimalist look on the purple carpet.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter is nothing if not bold, and the "Pose" star absolutely brought it in a striped suit and asymmetrical hat.

Sarah Goldberg

"Barry" star Sarah Goldberg looked straight out of old Hollywood with a retro wave and vintage-inspired dress.

Milo Ventimiglia

Is there anything more handsome than a velvet tuxedo blazer? "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia proves that truly nothing compares.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

"Fleabag" was the talk of the internet, and showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge fit right in at the awards show. This skin-toned gown with sparkles on the waistline shone bright on the purple carpet.

Sterling K. Brown

What's red, black and dapper all over? "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown in his Emmy Awards best!

Betty Gilpin

It's hard to recognize Betty Gilpin when she's not wearing her '80s costumes for "GLOW." Instead, the actress went decidedly sleek in this elegant strapless gown.

Vera Farmiga

Vera Farmiga, who played Elizabeth Lederer on "When They See Us," looked chic in a red lace dress with dramatic shoulders and a mock turtleneck.

Bethenny Frankel

The new "Shark Tank" judge is the definition of glamour in a strapless black dress with crystal embellishments and a high slit.

Natasha Lyonne

The "Russian Doll" creator and star is positively glowing in gold, wearing a long-sleeve dress with a big bow at the center.

Dascha Polanco

"Orange Is the New Black" star Dascha Polanco is never afraid of a fashion risk — and this certainly pays off! The actress looked like a blooming flower in this white-and-pink showstopper of a gown.

Kristin Cavallari

The "Very Cavallari" star shone bright in not-so-mellow yellow and a thigh-high slit.

Eugene and Dan Levy

The father-son duo of "Schitt's Creek" celebrate their success on the red carpet, on in a navy tuxedo and the other in a brown double-breasted tux.

Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky looked like a '70s goddess in a pleated teal gown paired with bouncy curls.

RuPaul

RuPaul went for a light pink, double-breasted tuxedo paired with a tied black blouse.

Laura Linney

Why not wear pants on the red carpet? Laura Linney's look has us wanting more this awards season!

Halsey

Halsey's ombre gown stole the show!

James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek played with luxe fabrics, wearing a velvet, double-breasted jacket and suede loafers.

Kit Harrington

Kit Harrington went for the classic tuxedo look and kept things cool and casual by skipping the bow tie.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams added lots of glitz and glam to this tea-length dress.

Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown

The guys from "Queer Eye" arrived in style, each wearing a look that suited him best.

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts looked chic and sophisticated in this black strapless princess gown.

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan has us feeling anything but blue with this sparkly number.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson looked ready for a night of fun with this fabulous dress and dramatic cape. This color combination is definitely our new favorite!

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler jumped on the jumpsuit trend with this gold stunner.

Alex Borstein

Alex Borstein looked regal in this retro purple gown with a bit of embellishment.

Julia Louis-Dreyfous

Julia Louis-Dreyfus rocked this ombre gold gown with a deep-V neckline and thigh-high slit. Her slicked back hairstyle and drop earrings were the perfect accessories.

Susan Kelchi Watson

Susan Kelchi Watson combined two of the night's biggest trends by wearing dramatic sleeves and red and pink together.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh loved the pink color of her dress so much, she matched her makeup to it!

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett was radiant in red, wearing this trendy pants and top combo.

Joey King

Joey King looked sophisticated in this ruby red, strapless gown.

Lilly Singh

Comedian Lilly Singh, who hosts "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," went for a jewel-tone emerald green gown and cropped bangs.

Michelle Williams

It was all eyes on Michelle Williams in this gorgeous, embellished gown. Loose waves and a side part gave her glam look an effortless vibe.

Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher was a shining star in this metallic, pleated dress. A classic blowout and bold red lip were all she needed to accessorize this gown.

Kelly Osbourne

Rocking her signature purple hair, Kelly Osbourne went slick and sleek in an all-black dress with cutouts.

Sharon Osbourne

Her mom, Sharon Osbourne, also went with a black dress but with lots of silver chain embellishments on the shoulders.