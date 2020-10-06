Celine Dion rocks long, curly hair and her fans are loving it — see the look!

Curls for days!

Celine Dion just shared a behind-the-scenes peek at her studio session for her 2019 song “The Chase,” and fans are loving her long, curly hair in the throwback Instagram video.

The legendary performer, 52, rocked honey-colored spirals in a pretty, layered style with shorter tendrils framing her face. She also wore cutoff jean shorts, a white tank top and a cropped sweater.

It’s been a while since Dion sported ringlets like this, and fans were quick to praise her textured look.

“This hair is life,” one person wrote in the comments, while another person chimed in, “Your hair is amazing.”

“She looks so stunning like this!!!!” another Instagram user commented.

“Early 90’s Mariah Vibes. Love it,” someone else wrote.

While we can't be certain, it looks like this curly style may be the singer’s natural hair texture.

She was rocking curls back in 1983. Ralph Gatti / AFP via Getty Images

As a young, up-and-coming singer in the early '80s, she sported voluminous curls in a darker shade.

Celine Dion in May 1987 in Montreal, Canada. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

By 1987, she had chopped her curls into a tousled, teased bob.

These ringlets could be her natural hair texture. The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

In the '90s, Dion continued to wear her hair curly as she gradually lightened her shade to a warm blond.

She rocked curly hair a lot more often in the '90s. The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

She rocked a similar, textured style during a concert in 1998.

In recent years, though, the singer has stuck to straighter styles.

A sleek bob looks great on her! Alice Chich / AFP-Getty Images

She rocked a sleek, blunt bob during a performance last September.

She's favored sleek, straight styles in recent years. James Devaney / GC Images

She sported a slightly longer bob with retro '60s vibes to complement her head-to-toe pink ensemble earlier this year.

She made a rare outing with her curls earlier this year. James Devaney / GC Images

She did wear what looks like her natural, curly texture back in March, this time in a platinum shade and accessorized with a jaunty, feathered hat.

More often than not, though, Dion tends to wear her hair straight. That said, the singer and style icon is known for switching up her look, so who knows — maybe her long curls will make another appearance sometime soon!