Celine Dion rocks a faux bob — see the chic look!

She had us fooled!

Celine Dion sported what looked like a much shorter hairstyle when she was out and about in New York earlier this week, debuting a sleek, rounded bob that framed her cheekbones.

We love everything about this. Alessio Botticelli / GC Images

But it was all a clever illusion. The superstar had pulled her long hair into a low ponytail and left it loose around her face to create the effect of a dramatically shorter hairdo.

There were some Anna Wintour vibes. Jackson Lee / GC Images

She revealed her long strands when she turned to the side to sign some photos for fans.

The bob was all an illusion. Adrian Edwards / GC Images

From the front, she looked as if she had just undergone a dramatic chop. She paired the look with winged sunglasses and a white coat with a retro, graphic print. She even wore matching floral tights because she is a style icon and that’s how she rolls.

She paired her printed ensemble with a white handbag. Jackson Lee / GC Images

She finished the look with white pumps and a small, white handbag. (Also, note how gracefully she walked across that sidewalk grate in stilettos!)

Bob in the front, ponytail in the back! Jackson Lee / GC Images

The singer is no stranger to the faux bob. She rocked a similar fake-out look at the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week last January.

She's no stranger to the faux bob. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Dion has also sported bona fide bobs in the past. She wore a sleek, blunt chop at the opening night of her “Courage” tour in Quebec City in September.

She's rocked a real bob in the past. Alice Chich / AFP-Getty Images

She also looked gorgeous in a longer, straight bob during a “Tonight Show” appearance in November.

This bob looked like the real deal! NBC

When it comes to her style, Dion always delivers — and with her latest bob-ponytail illusion, she is serving up two amazing looks at once!