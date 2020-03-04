Celine Dion rocks a faux bob — see the chic look!

She had us fooled!
Celine Dion sported what looked like a much shorter hairstyle when she was out and about in New York earlier this week, debuting a sleek, rounded bob that framed her cheekbones.
But it was all a clever illusion. The superstar had pulled her long hair into a low ponytail and left it loose around her face to create the effect of a dramatically shorter hairdo.
She revealed her long strands when she turned to the side to sign some photos for fans.
From the front, she looked as if she had just undergone a dramatic chop. She paired the look with winged sunglasses and a white coat with a retro, graphic print. She even wore matching floral tights because she is a style icon and that’s how she rolls.
She finished the look with white pumps and a small, white handbag. (Also, note how gracefully she walked across that sidewalk grate in stilettos!)
The singer is no stranger to the faux bob. She rocked a similar fake-out look at the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week last January.
Dion has also sported bona fide bobs in the past. She wore a sleek, blunt chop at the opening night of her “Courage” tour in Quebec City in September.
She also looked gorgeous in a longer, straight bob during a “Tonight Show” appearance in November.
When it comes to her style, Dion always delivers — and with her latest bob-ponytail illusion, she is serving up two amazing looks at once!