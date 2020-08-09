Céline Dion has proven her fashion icon status once again.

The 52-year-old singer recently shared new pictures from a photo shoot on her Instagram, sporting a vintage gold futuristic bodysuit by iconic designer Thierry Mugler.

In the photos, Dion’s long bronde hair is perfectly slicked back with glowing tan skin to accompany the statement metallic bodysuit encrusted with gems.

“Glittering in vintage @muglerofficial✨,” the caption of the first photo read, showcasing the vintage Mugler piece front and center.

The second pic, which flaunted the singer’s sculpted arms and legs, was captioned, “Live life by the golden rule ✨ "

Fans quickly took to the comments section to drop lots of love for the style icon.

"For the love of god this is a masterpiece," wrote one person of the new look.

Another added, "Oh she did that."

Many fans couldn't help but compare the "Because You Loved Me" singer to Wonder Woman and C-3P0 from "Stars Wars."

On Instagram, one fan even commented, "C(eline)-3PO." Another person added, "I can’t believe you killed C-3PO for an outfit! This is Cruella de Vil all over again #RIPC3PO."

Fans also quickly clocked that the same bodysuit appears to have been once worn by Beyoncè in the music video for her 2009 song "Sweet Dreams."

Beyoncè in the music video for her 2009 song "Sweet Dreams."

Dion’s figure has been at the center of media attention, making headlines last year after people accused the singer of being too underweight and unhealthy.

“If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it,” she told The Sun last January. “Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture. If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”

She continued, explaining, “To be honest with you, I think I’m at the best of my life right now, and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it.”

The “My Heart Will Go On Singer” shared months later in an interview that she had lost some weight, but assured worried fans that she was healthy.

“It’s true that I’m a little thinner. Everything’s fine, nothing’s wrong,” she told ABC News in April 2019. "I have discovered a new passion: dancing."

Dion attributed her figure to ballet, explaining to People, “Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life. It’s a dream. And so hard!”

“I do this four times a week,” she added. “People say, ‘She’s a lot thinner,’ but I’m working hard. I like to move and (weight loss) comes with it.”