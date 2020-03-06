Celine Dion is a style superhero in a caped minidress with a funky hat

Celine Dion just turned a New York City sidewalk into her own personal runway!

The singer, 51, looked like a style superhero in a caped houndstooth dress during a recent appearance in Manhattan.

She accessorized the double-breasted dress with a brown belt and knee-high black boots.

Dion also sported wavy hair, switching up her look from the sleek strands she was rocking just a few days earlier. It also looks like she lightened up her color from a warm blond to a platinum shade.

She topped off her loose curls with a tilted hat, which, of course, she worked to full advantage.

Dion’s style never disappoints, and she’s been showing off a series of epic looks during the New York leg of her “Courage” world tour.

Earlier this week, strolled the streets of Manhattan in head-to-toe retro florals.

At first glance, it looked like she had chopped her hair into a bob, but it was a clever faux bob created by leaving her ponytail loose around her face.

The singer also looked ready photo shoot in this Marc Jacobs pantsuit in shades of red and orange.

And her looks on stage have been just as spectacular. She was a vision in billowing sleeves and a blunt bob during a performance at the Barclays Center on Saturday.

“You absolutely didn’t disappoint Brooklyn, thank you very much!” she wrote in the caption.

With months still to go in her “Courage” world tour, Dion undoubtedly has many more chic looks up her sleeve!