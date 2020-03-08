New York Fashion Week may have wrapped last month, but that hasn’t stopped Celine Dion from turning the streets of New York City into her own catwalk.

Dion stepped out Saturday in a head-to-toe magenta pantsuit with one additional piece, a pleated skirt, styled on top. Any arbitrary fashion rules flew right out the door as the Grammy winner worked her perfectly tailored outfit with ease.

The 51-year-old superstar stepped out in head-to-toe pink Saturday in Manhattan. James Devaney / GC Images

The 51-year-old added a simple pair of sunglasses and a silver belt to finish off her look.

Nobody rocks a bold ensemble quite like Celine Dion. Gotham / GC Images

At another appearance earlier in the week, Dion debuted another bold ensemble with a double-breasted houndstooth cape dress and a coordinating tilted hat to boot. She tied her look together with a simple brown belt and knee-high leather boots.

The Grammy winners struck a pose for fans and media in New York City on Thursday. GC Images

Dion also fooled everyone last week with a tricky hair illusion, pulling off a rounded bob to match her retro outfit from that day. In reality, her hair was tied back and hidden in a low, loose ponytail.

Her outfit that afternoon paid homage to the 1960s mod movement in fashion. Once again, Dion coordinated her black-and-white look down to the accessories, including her intricate floral coat and matching printed tights.

So retro! Dion's look from last Tuesday pays homage to the '60s. Jackson Lee / GC Images

While the outfit itself got plenty attention, the internet was most captivated by Dion's special moment with a fan on the same day.

Outside of her New York City hotel, an aspiring singer named Frieda Solomon approached Dion's car to serenade her with an a cappella rendition of Dion's hit "I Surrender." A calm and collected Dion gave Solomon a fist-bump and thanked her for the entertainment.