Usher teams up with longtime friend Kim Kardashian for sizzling Skims Mens campaign

Usher is baring it all in a new Skims Mens campaign.

In photos taken of the "Confessions" singer, you can see Usher flexing his amazing physique while wearing different pieces of underwear, including SKIMS Stretch 5” Boxer in Midnight, SKIMS Cotton 5” Boxer in Military and more.

In a press release, Usher revealed why he wanted to work with Skims founder Kim Kardashian.

Usher poses in a photo for Skims Mens. Donna Trope / SKIMS

“When I was asked to partner with SKIMS Mens, I was so humbled. Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense. Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with SKIMS supporting the release of my new album, 'COMING HOME'..," he said.

Usher also said that he likes how "comfortable" Skims' clothing is.

“With the way that I move, being this comfortable in what you wear is essential. Skims is about embracing who you are, inside and out, and feeling empowered to express yourself authentically," he added.

Usher's new album will be released Feb. 9, a few days before he takes the stage at the Super Bowl.

Usher poses in a photo for Skims Mens. Donna Trope / SKIMS

In a video he shot for Skims Mens, Usher revealed why he likes performing and said he adores "the element of intimacy between me and an audience. The live experience."

As for his album, he said he was inspired to create it because of "romance."

On "Coming Home," Usher will sing about "love," "happiness" and "joy."

"It's a love story, but it's romantic," he said.

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Feb. 6, the co-hosts discussed Usher's sultry campaign with Skims.

Jenna Bush Hager said she "felt" the intimacy between Usher and the audience.

She also shared a story about getting a package from Skims after her husband, Henry Hager, had shoulder surgery.

"I appreciated it — they were soft," Jenna said about the Skims products she received for her husband, adding she snapped a photo of Henry surrounded by boxes from Skims and sent it to her whole family.

"Kim knows what she's doing," Jenna added.

In honor of Usher's collaboration with Skims Mens, the brand will offer an exclusive limited edition, digital download version of "Coming Home" on its website the first week of the album's release.

This limited edition version will also include an alternative cover and the bonus track “Naked."