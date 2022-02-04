Simu Liu shows off dramatic new hairdo: ‘Sorry ma pls don’t kill me’

Simu Liu has a new haircut. But not everyone in his life is thrilled about it.

The Canadian actor and star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” debuted his new blond tips in a shirtless Instagram selfie Tuesday. For such a dramatic change, Liu kept the launch casual, keeping a relaxed facial expression and throwing up a peace sign in the pic.

But in his caption, Liu felt the need to apologize to someone for the change up.

“Sorry ma pls don’t kill me,” Liu wrote in all lowercase letters.

While we don’t know what Liu’s mother actually thinks of his new look, the actor’s on-screen mom sure had an opinion.

“I’m disappointed son,” wrote Fala Chen, who played Ying Li, Shang-Chi’s mother in the Marvel film.

The dramatic change brought in a host of comments from other celebrities, from Mindy Kaling to Ashley Park from the recently renewed “Emily In Paris.”

“Uch why are you so handsome, not likable,” Kaling wrote.

“I think you have something on your hair,” Park added.

Olivia Munn, who just had a son with comedian John Mulaney, was also sure to point out the retro vibes of his new appearance. The blond tips harkens back to '90s hair trends, like the styles of 'N Sync and David Beckham.

“The 90s really are back,” she wrote.

Liu has a history of taking a hilarious approach to his social media feed. After the premiere of “Shang-Chi,” which featured Marvel’s first Asian superhero, Liu responded to the film’s doubters by turning archives from his modeling days into a meme.

“Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop,” he tweeted, captioning a stock photo of himself smiling and pointing at a computer screen.

