Olivia Munn, John Mulaney share new photos of infant son in kitchen

New parents Olivia Munn, 41, and John Mulaney, 39, cannot stop gushing over their new son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

On Thursday, the new mom shared photos of their newborn on her Instagram stories.

In the first picture, Mulaney playfully pretended to put their son in a bun steamer. “Lol, daddy’s new báhn bao recipe,” Munn joked in the caption.

Munn and Mulaney joked around with the new son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Olivia Munn / Instagram

The second photo was a close-up of their baby hanging out in the steamer. She wrote “Adora-bao,” sticking with the food puns.

The family of three were having fun in the kitchen. Olivia Munn / Instagram

Malcolm wore an adorable “Future All-Star” onesie in the snap and had a pacifier in his mouth.

The comedian and the actor confirmed the arrival of their first child by posting pictures of their baby on Christmas Eve.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him,” Mulaney wrote in his Instagram caption below a picture of the baby boy snuggling up in a fleece blanket and wearing a blue hat. “He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Munn shared a similar image of their son on the same day. She referred to Malcolm as “My Golden Ox baby.”

The pair began dating earlier this year. During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in September, Mulaney confirmed that he was expecting a baby with Munn.

Mulaney also opened up to Meyers about struggling with addiction and how Munn has changed his life since they met.

“That’s been very incredible, and she’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we’re having a baby together,” he said at the time.

Munn spoke about the “outpouring of love and support” she received after announcing her baby news.

​​Speaking to Mario Lopez on “Access Hollywood” in September, she said, “There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too. Everyone who comes up is really supportive and it really has meant so much to me.”