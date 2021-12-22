Is ‘Emily in Paris’ coming back for season 3? Here's everything we know

Fans of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” were finally reunited with the character they love to hate when the dramedy returned for its second season on Wednesday.

Season two picked up where the first left off, and included plenty of drama, love triangles and awkward moments with Lily Collins’ character Emily embarrassing herself in front of her new French friends.

Netflix hasn’t officially announced whether there will be a season 3 of "Emily in Paris" or when the next season would drop, but, just like season one, the new episodes ended with a cliffhanger.

We won’t spoil the ending, but it does suggest that there’s still more of Emily’s story to tell. Here’s everything we know so far about what could happen in a potential third season.

What have the cast and crew said about season 3 of 'Emily in Paris'?

Collins, who is Glamour’s December cover star, spoke to the publication about how she wants fans to have a different connection to season two. She also shared her thoughts on the show’s future.

“I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters, and feel seen and represented in the show,” she explained. “And I hope that we get a season three, because I really hope we get to come back and do this again.”

“Emily in Paris” costume designer Marylin Fitoussi, who helps create Emily’s colorful and trendsetting outfits, also teased another season in an interview with Elle.com.

“My dream for season 3 would be to recycle costumes (from) season 1,” she revealed. “I don’t know if we can do that, but I’m dreaming to bring some of Lily’s most iconic outfits to the recycling workshop and see what they can do and recut and make.”

Maybe Emily’s red and blue berets or her fancy jogging attire could make a reappearance.

Which cast will return for season 3?

In addition to Collins reprising her role as Emily Cooper, many fan-favorites from season one like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s Sylvie, Ashley Park’s Mindy, Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel, Samuel Arnold’s Julie, Bruno Gouery’s Luc, Camille Razat’s Camille and William Abadie’s Antoine returned for the follow-up season as well.

“Emily in Paris” also introduced a few new characters after the first season received some backlash for its lack of diversity.

Collins opened up to Glamour in her recent cover story about creating a more inclusive second season.

The actor, who is also a producer on the show, said she had “lots of conversations” with other producers following the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests about ensuring the show had a more diverse cast and crew.

She explained, “I was really passionate about including (more) women, people of color, and also sexual orientation, to really show more of what the world is, and be a part of the ‘Emily’ family.”

“If there’s ever an opportunity to be better, do better, and have more representation and inclusion, you should run with it,” she added.

Lucien Laviscount joined season two as Emily’s new love interest, Alfie. Based on his storyline, we should expect him to return if the show is renewed along with other newcomers Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard.

If “Emily in Paris” continues to be inclusive, then viewers could see more diversity featured next season.

Since Netflix has not confirmed production for season three, there isn’t a set release date.

However, the first season premiered in October 2020 and the sophomore season debuted on Dec. 22. So, if the show continues this pattern, viewers should be prepared to travel back to Paris with Emily in winter 2022.