Kylie Jenner channels mom Kris Jenner with new pixie cut — see the pic

Kylie Jenner has a whole new look.

On Feb. 9, the youngest Jenner took to Instagram to share some photos herself rocking a pixie cut, seemingly channeling her mom, Kris Jenner.

"Kris jenner is quaking," she captioned one of the posts which received more than 2 million likes on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner. @kyliejenner / Instagram

In the comments, Kris Jenner joked that Kylie Jenner's look didn't even come close to her iconic hairdo when she shared a lyric from Ice Spice's new song, "Think U The S*** (Fart)" and wrote, "You’re not even the fart."

"That is the funniest comment ever," one person replied to Kris Jenner.

Another said, "🤣🤣🤣 mommy savage."

In another Instagram post, she added the simple caption of two hands making the heart symbol.

Kylie Jenner's new hairstyle isn't the first time the reality star has channeled her mom's look. In 2022, the Kylie Cosmetics founder dressed up as her mom to celebrate Kris Jenner's 67th birthday.

Kylie Jenner joined her sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, who all chose a different Kris Jenner look to embody.

For the event, Kim Kardashian threw on a green sequin dress and said she was her mom from 10 years ago when she wore a similar outfit for a Christmas card.

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she dressed up as the matriarch from Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video, and then Khloé Kardashian donned a flower petal outfit with a red handbag and heels to emulate a viral photo that Kim once posted of their mom.

Lastly, Kylie Jenner sampled Kris Jenner's look when she dressed up as the 1989 version of their mom.

To get the look, Kylie Jenner wore a tight black dress with matching black pumps and shades.

Recently, Kylie Jenner made headlines when she posted photos of herself wearing a pink wig on Instagram.

For many fans, it reminded them of the beauty mogul's King Kylie era from the 2010s.

"King kylie returning is proof the earth is infact healing," one person commented.

Another said, "King Kylie is back 🔥."