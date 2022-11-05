Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Kylie all dressed up as Kris Jenner to celebrate her birthday

Kris Jenner's daughters know how to celebrate her birthday the right way!

For the momager's 68th birthday, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all dressed up as Kris through different eras in her life.

"Does this one look familiar guys?" Kim asked her fans while showing off herself wearing an emerald green sequin dress on her Instagram story.

Kim revealed that she was Kris from 10 years ago when she wore a similar outfit for a Christmas card.

In case her fans didn't know what she was talking about, the "Kardashians" star shared a video of Kris lip-synching to "Lady Marmalade" while wearing the outfit.

The Skims founder then showed off everyone else's looks and said that Kylie dressed up as the 1989 version of their mom, so that's why she wore a tight black dress with matching black pumps and shades.

As for Kourtney, she dressed up as the matriarch from Ariana Grande’s "Thank U, Next" music video and even held an old-school video camera, which was placed on the dinner table.

Khloé's look was also a classic. The Good American co-founder donned a flower petal outfit with a red handbag and heels to emulate a viral photo that Kim once posted of their mom.

Of course, to complete all their outfits, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and Khloé all donned similar short wigs to re-create Kris' different looks over the years.

The family then celebrated Kris' birthday by having a nice dinner together. They ate from beautifully designed dishes that sat on a cheetah-print tablecloth and were adorned with pink flowers.

But before the night was over, they all sang happy birthday to their mom, who blew out the candles on her birthday cake while sitting at the head of the table.

"We love you," Khloé could be heard shouting in a video she shared on her Instagram story.