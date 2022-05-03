IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

 

Watch behind-the-scenes video of Kim Kardashian trying on Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala

It's the dress Monroe famously wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President Kennedy.

Met Gala 2022: See the gilded outfits and glamorous stars!

May 3, 202205:20
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Kim Kardashian, meet Marilyn Monroe's dress.

A new video posted on YouTube Shorts by Ripley's Believe It or Not! shows the reality star being carefully eased into the sparkling, iconic dress originally worn by Monroe in 1962 when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy.

It's a look behind the scenes of what it was like at Kardashian's final fitting of the outfit she would ultimately wear on the red carpet of Monday's Met Gala.

In the video, Kardashian walks through a warehouse into a special room at Ripley's, which acquired the historic dress in 2016 after it was sold by Julien's Auctions for $4.8 million, making it the most expensive dress sold at auction. Once inside, she says, "I'm just so grateful for the opportunity."

There are plenty of close-ups of the dress, which was based on a Bob Mackie sketch for costume designer Jean Louis, according to Vogue. Monroe serenaded the president for his 45th birthday celebration in New York while wearing the close-fitting, nearly sheer dress.

Marilyn Monroe Singing "Happy Birthday" to JFK
Monroe sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in New York City for his 45th birthday celebration.Bettmann Archive

As Kardashian told Vogue, "Nowadays everyone wears sheer dresses, but back then that was not the case. In a sense, it’s the original naked dress. That’s why it was so shocking."

But the video is all about that final fitting. The camera focuses on Kardashian's bare feet as two gloved sets of hands ease the fabric up and over her curves. (She's wearing gloves, too.)

"I wanted to cry tears of joy when it went up," she told Vogue.

Image: Kim Kardashian
Kardashian stuns in Monroe's dress at the Met Gala.Evan Agostini / AP

That said, the dress Kardashian wore wasn't on her for very long. After she did her red carpet walk and climbed the Met's stairs, she changed into a replica that's also owned by Ripley's, according to Vogue.

"I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," she told the magazine ahead of the gala. "I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do."

2022 Met Gala outfit recap: See the best rep carpet fashion

May 3, 202206:06
Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, she's an author whose debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, will publish in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.