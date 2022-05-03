Watch behind-the-scenes video of Kim Kardashian trying on Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian, meet Marilyn Monroe's dress.

A new video posted on YouTube Shorts by Ripley's Believe It or Not! shows the reality star being carefully eased into the sparkling, iconic dress originally worn by Monroe in 1962 when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy.

It's a look behind the scenes of what it was like at Kardashian's final fitting of the outfit she would ultimately wear on the red carpet of Monday's Met Gala.

In the video, Kardashian walks through a warehouse into a special room at Ripley's, which acquired the historic dress in 2016 after it was sold by Julien's Auctions for $4.8 million, making it the most expensive dress sold at auction. Once inside, she says, "I'm just so grateful for the opportunity."

There are plenty of close-ups of the dress, which was based on a Bob Mackie sketch for costume designer Jean Louis, according to Vogue. Monroe serenaded the president for his 45th birthday celebration in New York while wearing the close-fitting, nearly sheer dress.

Monroe sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in New York City for his 45th birthday celebration. Bettmann Archive

As Kardashian told Vogue, "Nowadays everyone wears sheer dresses, but back then that was not the case. In a sense, it’s the original naked dress. That’s why it was so shocking."

But the video is all about that final fitting. The camera focuses on Kardashian's bare feet as two gloved sets of hands ease the fabric up and over her curves. (She's wearing gloves, too.)

"I wanted to cry tears of joy when it went up," she told Vogue.

Kardashian stuns in Monroe's dress at the Met Gala. Evan Agostini / AP

That said, the dress Kardashian wore wasn't on her for very long. After she did her red carpet walk and climbed the Met's stairs, she changed into a replica that's also owned by Ripley's, according to Vogue.

"I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," she told the magazine ahead of the gala. "I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do."