Kim Kardashian says she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress

One of the most famous and glamorous gowns from the 20th century got a rare repeat outing Monday night when Kim Kardashian hit the Met Gala red carpet in the very same dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Evan Agostini / AP

But while the reality star turned heads and made headlines in the formfitting piece of American pop culture, she revealed that when she first tried it on, it didn’t fit at all.“I always thought she was extremely curvy," Kardashian said of Monroe during an interview with Vogue. "I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.”

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! acquired the piece of fashion history, in which Monroe sang a breathy birthday tribute to JFK, in 2016 for $4.8 million, making it the most expensive dress ever sold at auction.

So if the reality TV star wanted to wear it, she decided she had to alter herself.

Actor Marilyn Monroe sings "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden for his 45th birthday. Bettmann Archive

“I looked at them, and I said, give me three weeks,” she told pal La La Anthony while on the red carpet. “And I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this. It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit it.”

And, as fans of “The Kardashians” know, when the 41-year-old is determined, nothing stops her.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she explained to Vogue.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend the 2022 Met Gala together. Evan Agostini / AP

But despite taking those extreme measures, Kardashian stressed that she didn't deprive herself to an unhealthy degree, adding, “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

And the next time she tried on the glittering, gossamer dress, it fit flawlessly.

“I wanted to cry tears of joy when it went up,” she said.

But she didn't keep it up for long.

Kardashian, who attended the event on the arm of boyfriend Pete Davidson, changed into a replica gown, also owned by Ripley’s, after ascending the red carpet stairs.

Kardashian only wore the history-making gown as she entered the event due to its fragile condition. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum

In a post to her Instagram account Monday night, she wrote, "Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment."

And a couple of clips she shared to her Instagram story later proved that she was grateful to have the experience behind her, too. After weeks of cutting carbs and going sugar free, Kardashian showed her room filled with pizzas and fresh-made mini doughnuts after the bash.