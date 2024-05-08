Kim Kardashian had a headline-making look at the 2024 Met Gala — but did you notice her shoes?

Not only did the reality star and entrepreneur shock with her tiny waist and extreme corseting, it appears she also wore platform stilettos without the actual heels to fashion's biggest night.

In video of her preparing two days before the Met Gala for Vogue, Kardashian shows off the intense platforms she was planning to wear at the event.

Underneath her Maison Margiela dress by John Galliano were sky-high shoes with no heel. The reasoning behind the design actually makes sense.

“It’s clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt,” she explained. “So that was our issue of walking.”

The shoe without a heel that Kim Kardashian wore to the 2024 Met Gala. YouTube/Vogue

“So I’m going to have to put these on,” she continued, “and to wear these, you’re on your tiptoes and you’re balancing the whole time, flexing your calf muscles.”

Kardashian added that she would have to stand on her “tippy toes, but I think ballerinas do it and they probably have a lot of practice.” She added that her fitting, which was two days before the Met Gala, would be her “only practice.”

The mother of four noted that the heel was essential to the overall look because she needed the “height.”

“We gotta do what we gotta do,” she said in full glam and look as she slipped into the shoes. “I can’t lean back and I’m on my toes from here on out.”

Created for Kardashian, the full look consisted of a gray cardigan (that divided fans) and a silver corset “made from an 18th-century antique brocade fabric rewoven in jacquard silver threads,” per the designer.

The pièce de résistance was the “exfoliage” skirt that was hand-wired and consisted of “silver metal formations of lace, flowers, leaves and sprigs interlinked with silver chain and floral motifs cut from mirror fragments, and bedecked with crystal pendants, pearls and clasped jewelry.” The entire creation took over 1,000 hours to make.

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. Evan Agostini / AP

Following this year’s “The Garden of Time” theme, the couture silhouette was inspired by “the symbiotic love affair between Elizabeth Taylor and her jewelry,” a release stated.

In the Vogue video, Kardashian described the look as “imagining having the best night of your entire life with your most magical person and you just are in a garden.”

Kardashian slightly touched on the addition of the cardigan, saying, “It’s freezing through the forest, so I just grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater, cardigan” as she runs off to where she needs to be after walking up and oversleeping.

She also said that practicing breathing in the cinched corset was “an art form.”

“This has been a partnership, I’d say maybe four or five years in the making,” she said. “To put it lightly, that is about four or five years of me stalking him to try and see if he would ever design a look for me for the Met.”