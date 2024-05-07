Kim Kardashian shocks fans with tiny waist at Met Gala. What do health experts say?

Kim Kardashian's waist in her Maison Margiela dress at the 2024 Met Gala was certainly one of the most memorable looks to hit the red carpet. But unsurprisingly, the reaction isn't entirely positive.

Some fans were quick to say the reality star was bringing old Hollywood glamour to the event with her extreme waist-cinching. But others questioned whether she could even breathe or talk in the gown by John Galliano couture. (A clip from Vogue posted to Instagram, where the 43-year-old explains her controversial sweater, proves she could do the latter, at least for a little bit.)

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2024. Getty Images

"This extreme look sends all kinds of wrong messaging," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Kim Kardashian once again showing up in a look that does nothing but showcase how artificially small she can make her waist," someone else added.

It's not the first time the reality star has pushed her body to its limits for the fashion-forward event.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Neil Mockford / GC Images

In 2022, she drew backlash for sharing that she deliberately lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress that she wore when singing happy birthday to JFK.

And in 2019, Kardashian once again cinched her waist so tight that it was the focal point of her look for the Met Gala's "camp" theme. The dress, made of latex and beads, was designed by Thierry Mugler. According to W magazine, underneath she wore a custom corset by designer Mr. Pearl, who's rumored to have an 18-inch waist and has also collaborated with Galliano in the past.

At the time, Kardashian’s trainer, Melissa Alcantara, reportedly shared that the Skims founder also worked “her a-- out” six days a week leading up to the event.

Kim Kardashian West attends The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kardashian has yet to speak out about the effort required to make her 2024 look work. TODAY.com reached out for comment but has yet to hear back.

The health risks of waist training and corseting

With waist-snatching shaping up to be a bigger trend in high fashion this year — Galliano made it a central theme in his January show — what are the health risks of wearing a corset or waist trainer, especially for prolonged periods or repeatedly?

Depending on how much the waist is restricted, corsets can lead to difficulty breathing and fainting, according to the Royal College of Surgeons of England. In addition, compressing the organs in the abdomen can harm digestion and lead the muscles in the back to atrophy. Long-term corseting can also deform the rib cage.

Of course, Kardashian isn't wearing corsets with the same frequency as women in the 17th and 18th centuries in Europe. But she has spoken in the past about relying on waist training as a way to make her midsection appear smaller.

However, experts say it's not true that waist training can have a permanent effect on your appearance.

"It’s going to make you look slimmer when you have it on, but I don’t know any physiology that would explain that you’re going to lose body fat by wearing this device,” Stephen Ball, professor in the department of nutrition and exercise physiology at the University of Missouri, told TODAY.com.

According to experts at the Cleveland Clinic, wearing waist trainers for a long period of time can also lead to breathing and heart problems, due to lack of oxygen and poor circulation; digestive issues, such as acid reflux; skin irritation; and reducing muscle strength in the internal organs.

If you're interested in wearing a waist trainer, experts say it's likely safe to do so for a few hours, but they shouldn't be worn for multiple days or overnight. A safer way to slim your waist is through exercise and eating healthy.