Gillian Anderson’s Golden Globes gown was a celebration of female anatomy.

Gillian Anderson's Golden Globes dress was all about the details. Dan Doperalski / Getty Images

The “Sex Education” star, 55, walked the red carpet at the Jan. 7 event in Beverly Hills, California, in a stunning, strapless gown by Gabriela Hearst.

From a distance, it appeared to be a solid cream dress, but a closer look revealed that the skirt was embroidered in white outlines of vulvas.

“It has vaginas on it,” Anderson confirmed in a red carpet interview with Deadline.

Each embroidered "yoni" took about 3 1/2 hours to create, Anderson said. Dan Doperalski / Getty Images

Asked why, she replied, “Oh, for so many reasons. For so many reasons. It’s brand appropriate.”

Anderson, who played sex therapist Jean Milburn on Netflix’s “Sex Education” for four seasons, explained in another red carpet interview with "Extra" that the dress was a collaboration with her "alternative wellness brand," G Spot.

“Yonis, there are so many yonis on my dress,” she told "Extra."

“It took 3 1/2 hours per yoni to embroider, and there are a lot. So it was about 150 hours of embroidering,” she added.

Anderson also opened up to British Vogue about why she wanted her dress to include a tribute to the “yoni,” a word that means “abode,” “source,” “womb” or “vagina” in the ancient language of Sanskrit.

“Since my Instagram presence has been highlighting yonis since ‘Sex Education’ landed on Netflix and with the mantra of my brand G-Spot being to ‘prioritize pleasure,’ I wanted to bring this element into the design,” she told the publication. “I’m so pleased Gabriela was up for the challenge!”

The “X-Files” star also told "Extra" on the red carpet that the gown included an inner lining for warmth, as well as pockets.

She completed the look with glittering Chopard jewels and a handbag and shoes by Aquazzura.