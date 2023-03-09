Chrissy Teigen debuts new red hair color — see the look

Chrissy Teigen is a redhead now!

She posted a video on Instagram March 8 showing off her new look. In the video, she's wearing a colorful robe with shoulder-length red hair draped over it.

"Breaking news: woman gets new hair color," she captioned the post.

The model often changes her hair color. In 2021, she had magenta hair.

"Well I absolutely have to do this when I get home," she wrote on Instagram at the time while on vacation. "I swear I’m okay! I realize this looks like I’m having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to!!"

A few months later, she switched to a gray color.

"Trust me, it’s my midlife lol," she said on Instagram at the time.

The 37-year-old mom, who has been open about how often she wears wigs of different colors, responded to a negative comment about her look in 2018, when she wore a short brown bob and posted a picture from her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Someone commented underneath the post that the hairstyle made her face “look huge” and suggested she return to longer hair.

“Honestly wow thank you because when I wake up each morning I wonder what (the commenter) would do and then I try to make her happy so this was a huge mistake on my part," she replied.

Teigen was likened to Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" character, Rachel, in 2020 after she rocked the long blond bob that Rachel was famous for.

"New hair who this, it’s me obviously I don't get it," she said on Instagram at the time.

“Totes getting some Rachel/Jen Aniston vibes!!! Love it,” gushed one commenter.

“The Rachel is timeless. You look fab,” wrote another.

“The Rachel 2020,” said someone else.

And in 2019, Teigen shared a throwback picture of herself in which she is a young kid wearing an age-old brunette mullet.