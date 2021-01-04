Chrissy Teigen tests new magenta hairstyle — see her edgy look

Chrissy Teigen is taking a walk on the wild side with her hair.

The 35-year-old model and cookbook author shared a video of herself rocking a new, pink hairstyle while vacationing in St. Barts with hubby John Legend and their kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The selfie clip, which she shared on Instagram over the weekend, finds Teigen wearing a nose ring and forehead sequins as she runs her fingers through magenta locks, which presumably come courtesy of a filter or a wig.

"Well I absolutely have to do this when I get home. I swear I’m okay! I realize this looks like I'm having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I've always wanted to!!" she wrote in her caption.

Chrissy Teigen also recently shared with fans that she's been sober for one month. Gotham / GC Images

Teigen's famous pals responded by telling her they loved her new, pink do.

"Love you for saying that lol UR gorge. Live your best life," Vanessa Hudgens wrote in the comments.

"What’s her name?" joked "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, who nicknames the different looks she models on Instagram.

Teigen jumped into the comments herself to explain to fans she won't be dressing "sporty" even though she'll have funky-colored hair.

"Important: If I do this, I’m not gonna go all sporty, I wanna still wear my boyfriend blazers and cami’s and skinny a-- jeans and be a working a-- tailored boss b---- who happens to have pink hair," she wrote.

It's not the only new look that Teigen has tried out recently.

In December, she sparked major "Friends" flashbacks when she put her own spin on Jennifer Aniston's famous "Rachel" haircut of the mid-1990s.

While quarantining at home with her family in 2020, Teigen wore her hair in long, beachy waves.

In March 2019, the star donned a sleek, chin-length bob with bangs. The new look was such a change for Teigen, even a beloved family member didn't recognize her. "I showed this to my dad and he said she looks pretty," she wrote in an Instagram comment. "Doesn’t know it’s me."

And in January 2018, Teigen celebrated on Twitter after she found a "skunk like streak of grey" in her hair.

"I'm actually very into it," she tweeted. "My cruella dreams are coming true!"