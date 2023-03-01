Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give baby Esti ‘first kiss sandwich’ in adorable video

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are showering their baby girl with lots of love and plenty of kisses.

The couple welcomed daughter Esti Maxine Stephens in January, and Teigen just shared an adorable video of their bundle of joy.

In the short clip, the proud parents give Esti a big smooch on each cheek as Legend holds her up. Meanwhile, the infant seems a bit confused as to why they're fussing over her so much.

“First kiss 🥪 !!” Teigen captioned the post.

The television personality's fans soaked up all the sweetness and shared their thoughts in the comments section of her post.

“My mom and dad use to do that to me and my siblings. We called it a ‘sandwich’ kiss!! Lol,” one wrote.

Many Instagram users joked that Esti didn't seem too thrilled by all the attention.

“She’s like ‘What the ?? Can someone please save me?!'" one wrote. Another described her reaction as her "first ‘Ma, Dad...that’s enough!'"

Just days after welcoming her baby girl, Teigen shared Esti's name and a photo of the newborn with her two older siblings, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all!” the 37-year-old captioned the post.

Legend recently shared a photo of his family on his own Instagram page and captioned the post, "I had the best Valentine’s dates last night," adding a series of heart emoji.

Teigen announced her pregnancy in August 2022. The cookbook author had previously experienced a pregnancy loss with son Jack in September 2020. Initially, the star said she had miscarriage, but she later revealed that she had an abortion.

“An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance,” she said in September 2022. “And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”