Bob Harper has a new lease on life, and a new hairstyle to match!

There’s nothing like switching up your look to celebrate a new chapter in your life, and Bob Harper seems to be doing just that.

The “Biggest Loser” trainer, 52, recently debuted a dramatic, icy-blond hairstyle on Instagram.

“I wanted a change,” Harper wrote. “I love it so much ... I got ICE in my ears and ICE on my head!”

This new look is just the latest major change Harper has made over the past year.

In 2017, he suffered a near-fatal heart attack. It came as a complete shock to someone who had built his career around health and physical fitness.

Since his heart attack, Harper says he has developed a completely new outlook on life.

“I have always been what some would categorize as a Type A person,” he wrote in an essay for TODAY Health. “I have been driven and I have been focused. I knew that I would be working out almost every single day … It’s all different now. My life is about appreciation and gratitude. It is about balance.”

“It’s about not sweating the big things and definitely not sweating the small things,” he added. “I know how short life can be. I know that it could all be taken away in the blink of an eye.”