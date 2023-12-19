Trisha Yearwood has a new look for the holidays.

The country singer showed off her new haircut, complete with long bangs, on her Instagram on Dec. 18. In the post, Yearwood is all glammed up with her blonde locks curled, rep lips and wearing two stylish ensembles. She looks nearly unrecognizable with the new cut.

"Closing out Vegas ‘23 with a bang!" she wrote, thanking the hairstylist @goodwillglendastyle "for the gorgeous blonde balayage, Ray @wynnlasvegas Salon for the bangin’ haircut, and @lypservice for the glam. Those red lips tho!"

"Merry Christmas, and love one another!" she signed off.

Many people in the comments section commented on her new look, with Kaley Cuoco writing, "The bangs!" and adding a fire and red heart emoji.

Comedian Leanne Morgan added, "Now I’m gonna need bangs!!"

Actor Melissa Peterman also commented, "Welcome to the club!!! See you at the meetings!!! You look banging!!!!!"

Kristin Chenoweth, Martina McBride and Allie Colleen, among others, also reacted to the cut and color.

The photo was taken at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where her husband Garth Brooks' residency is taking place. On his Instagram, the country legend thanked his fans for his "epic" time during his Vegas shows.

"What an EPIC 2023 at @caesarspalace! Thank YOU for showing up BIG every single night and bringing the party to Vegas! Can’t wait to do this again in 2024! love, g," he wrote alongside photos from his concert.

Just last week, the couple — who first met in 1987 — celebrated their 18-year wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Yearwood shared a photo of the flowers she received from Brooks and the ones she sent him. In the caption, she joked that each others cards said "exactly the same thing."

Last month, the longtime pair performed a moving rendition of John Lennon’s ballad “Imagine” together at the late Rosalynn Carter’s tribute service. While Yearwood sang the lyrics, Brooks played guitar. The couple then harmonized on the song’s choruses.