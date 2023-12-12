Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks exchanged cards that said ‘exactly the same thing’ for anniversary

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are (literally) on the same page, writing the same note in anniversary cards to each other.

The cookbook author and acclaimed country singer shared the coincidence on her Instagram page Dec. 10 while marking her and Brooks' wedding anniversary.

"When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing!" she said, using the hashtags #happy18, #love and #morethanever.

The couple first met in 1987 and they've collaborated over the years, like when they won a Grammy in 1998 for their song "In Another's Eyes." They performed together last month at the late Rosalynn Carter’s tribute service.

Brooks proposed in 2005 and they got married later that year.

Yearwood and Brooks' previous anniversary gifts to each other have included Yearwood offering to change her last name to Brooks.

“(Yearwood) was sweet enough for our anniversary last year to have the documents where her official last name was Brooks,” he said during a press conference in June in Nashville, Tennessee. “I declined it.”

“Jack Yearwood had two daughters,” he said in reference to his wife’s father. “That Yearwood name is Trisha. I’d be fine changing my name to Yearwood. Tradition doesn’t count here. What counts is when you have two celebrities, don’t have one swallow the other.”