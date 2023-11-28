Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood deliver 'Imagine' performance at Rosalynn Carter's tribute service

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood honored the late Rosalynn Carter by performing a moving rendition of John Lennon's ballad "Imagine" at her tribute service on Nov. 28.

The married country music stars dressed in all black for the service, which was held at Glenn Memorial Church on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta.

Brooks played guitar as Yearwood gently sang the song's lyrics, which imagine a world where peace and love triumph. The couple harmonized on the song's uplifting choruses.

"You may say I'm a dreamer/ But I'm not the only one/ I hope some day you'll join us/ And the world will live as one," they sang. (Watch the duo’s performance at the 1:32:00 mark in the video below.)

After the performance, Yearwood stepped aside to touch Rosalynn Carter's coffin before she and Brooks left the stage.

Rosalynn Carter died at her home in Plains, Georgia, on Nov. 19. She was 96.

The following day, Brooks became emotional while discussing the former first lady's death during a press conference at his Friends In Low Places Bar & Grill in Nashville.

“It’s tough. ... All I can think about right now is, when you think about President Carter, you don’t say one without the other,” Brooks told reporters, according to American Songwriter.

Brooks and Yearwood told The Associated Press last month they got to know the Carters through their volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity.

At his Nov. 20 press conference, Brooks revealed that Jimmy Carter called Yearwood "his second-favorite Georgia peach."

Yearwood and Rosalynn Carter had become especially close over the years, Brooks added. “They were inseparable,” he explained. “Miss Yearwood called her 'quiet warrior.''

The “More than a Memory” singer also spoke of his own admiration for the former first lady.

"If you ever got to hang around her, President Carter always steals the show, and then when it comes time for her to speak, she’ll walk to the mic. What she says is very quiet but yet very powerful," said Brooks.

“She taught us all that the lion doesn’t have to roar,” he continued. “The statement doesn’t have to be more than a few words to get your point across. She was great at that, and everyone loved her for that.”

Brooks told reporters that Rosalynn Carter's life served as an example that he believed others would do well to follow.

“A light has gone out that shines on how we should treat each other,” said the singer. “But if we all pick that light up, maybe that light can grow instead of disappear.”