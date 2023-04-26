Mandy Moore’s ‘hair change’ is reminding fans of her ‘This Is Us’ character

Is Mandy Moore's new haircut a case of art inspiring life? Her fans certainly think so.

The actor just debuted a noticeably shorter hairstyle and some new bangs, and her Instagram followers couldn't help but compare the haircut to one that her "This Is Us" character, Rebecca Pearson, once sported.

Moore, 39, shared several photos of her new do and some behind-the-scenes shots from the salon. The mom of two, who was recently spotted with longer locks, appears to have chopped off several inches from her mane.

"I’ve been itching for a hair change for a loooooong time and lucky for me, my sweetest @streicherhair was in town and fit me in. Love you, Ash," she captioned the post.

Moore also gave an up-close look at her new bangs in her Instagram story, writing, "Bring on the bangs. Until I want to grow them out in a week."

A relatable notion. @mandymooremm via Instagram

Moore's fans gave the delightful do their seal of approval in the comments section, calling the style "sassy" and "gorgeous." Several of her Instagram followers even noted that it was a style her "This Is Us" character would adore.

"Giving me This is Us season 1 vibes," one wrote.

Another commented, "It’s a very Rebecca Pearson look!!!!"

Yet another wrote, "It’s giving young Rebecca vibes, love it!!"

Fans definitely recognized the style. @mandymooremm via Instagram

They're not wrong, either. This photo of Moore and "This Is Us" co-star Milo Ventimiglia shows her rocking a layered lob (long bob) that looks pretty similar to the actor's new haircut.

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore in "This Is Us." NBC

Fans who didn't mention the "This Is Us" comparison still complimented her new style — as did husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"It looks so incredible," he wrote with a heart-eyes emoji.

Some social media users were tempted to copy the look for themselves. One commented, "Is this how I end up with bangs on Wednesday."

Some Instagram users even compared Moore's new look to a few other famous hairstyles.

"Looking like Charlie’s Angel Jaclyn Smith!" one wrote.

Another suggested that the hairstyle was similar to one Moore rocked while filming the 2004 movie "Chasing Liberty." "It’s giving Chasing Liberty and I LOVE IT!" the fan wrote.