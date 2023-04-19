Mandy Moore’s husband watched 'A Walk to Remember' for 1st time and reacted like the rest of us

Mandy Moore's husband just watched "A Walk to Remember" for the first time and had some thoughts.

The singer and actor shared a screenshot of her text message exchange with husband Taylor Goldsmith after he finished viewing the emotional 2002 rom-com on her Instagram story on April 19.

The singer and actor's husband shared his thoughts after watching the 2002 rom-com. Instagram story/Mandy Moore

“Just finished walk to remember. Jesus. Haven’t cried like that since this is us,” the first text read, followed by, “It’s just so sweet and so sad. You’re a baby!”

Moore replied, “Awwwwwww. Babe,” and added that she was “sorry.”

She also included a sticker of a tissue box that included the words, “It’s okay to cry.”

The couple has been married since 2018. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Moore was just 17 years old when “A Walk to Remember” was released. The film followed rebellious high school senior Landon Carter, portrayed by Shane West, and Jamie (Moore), the sweet minister’s daughter, as they strike up an unlikely friendship and romance.

The movie is based on the Nicholas Sparks novel by the same name.

West and Moore have remained friends over the years. The actor even surprised the "This Is Us" star at her Walk of Fame ceremony in 2019.

“We could not have been more opposite when we met,” he said in his speech during the ceremony. “I was busy wearing ill-advised clothes and having dubious hair choices and eyeliner in my garage punk band — or whatever that was — and you were killing it on the pop star scene.”

In 2017, he told TODAY that he and Moore instantly connected when meeting each other.

“We immediately liked each other as people, and I think that’s what actually helped,” he said, adding that director Adam Shankman “didn’t want us to hang out all the time because he kind of liked how different we were. It was perfect for the actual film.”

Last year, when "A Walk to Remember" celebrated its 20th anniversary, Moore recorded herself re-watching the movie. In the video, she shared commentary, sang along to her song “Only Hope,” before revealing that she used to have a crush on her former co-star.

“I mean, can you understand why I had the biggest crush ever on Shane West?!" she said. "Come on!”