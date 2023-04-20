Mandy Moore’s 6-month-old son is ‘obsessed’ with his older brother. See the sweet pics

Mandy Moore is treating fans to cute photos of her sons, Gus, 2, and baby Ozzie.

The former "This is Us" star posted a carousel on Instagram filled with cute pictures of both of her boys in honor of Ozzie's first 6 months.

In her caption, she described Ozzie as the "most joyful soul I’ve ever known."

"He smiles with his whole being and nothing feels better than when he spots you post nap and starts beaming," Moore, 39, wrote. "He doesn’t lose it often but if he does, nothing soothes him quicker than music (Brandi Carlile is his long-standing fav).

Moore went on to say that baby Ozzie has become "obsessed" with his big brother, Gus. She added that he's growing up fast and said he is now "rolling over, eating solids, starting to crawl" and more.

"He is ready to GO!" she wrote alongside images of Ozzie sitting in a baby swing, eating food, taking a bubblebath and hanging out with his older sibling.

"He’s obsessed with his big brother," Moore gushed of her youngest son, Ozzie. @mandymooremm via Instagram

Moore, who shares Gus and Ozzie with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, also included a list of her youngest son's favorite things.

Ozzie, she wrote, "loves baths, wubbanubs, his dog & cat brothers/sisters and being outside as much as possible. He spent most of his 6 months on the east coast but is very much a Cali sunshine boy."

Gus and Ozzie. @mandymooremm via Instagram

The "A Walk to Remember" star concluded her post, "Thanks for choosing us, Bubba."

Moore announced Ozzie's arrival on Oct. 21, 2022.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” Moore wrote alongside black-and-white photos of Ozzie and his parents at the hospital. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding.”

“He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!” she added.

Two months later, the actor and singer gushed over Ozzie in the caption of an adorable video of her son that she posted on Instagram.

“This sweet Angel baby is 2 months old today and he’s a GIANT bundle of snuggles, who demands food at all times, rolls over the instant you put him on his tummy, is a dynamite traveler, sleeper and set baby, seems genuinely impressed with his big brother, loves to fall asleep in anyone’s arms and is generally so smooshy and dreamy he has Mom thinking about doing it all over again,” she wrote.

“We’re so grateful for all you are and can’t wait for more, sweetest Ozzie!!” she added.