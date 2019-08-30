Alice Marie Johnson's life sentence in prison was commuted by President Donald Trump last year after Kardashian West championed her case. Now, the great-grandmother has a new gig: modeling.

The former inmate is making her modeling debut in a new video for Kim Kardashian West’s newly announced (and newly renamed) shapewear line, SKIMS.

"The two have remained friends following Alice’s release and Kim was thrilled to feature Alice as one of 26 real women in the new SKIMS campaign," a statement from a spokesperson for the company reads.

The campaign features "real and intimate stories told by these women about why they love their bodies and how SKIMS empowers them to feel the best version of themselves."

"I was serving a life plus 25-year sentence without the possibility of parole," Johnson said in the video. "Kim saw a video of me, she heard my story, and she said, 'This is so unfair,' and by the way, I didn't even know who Kim Kardashian was. She went to war for me to fight for my freedom — that's why I call her my war angel, because nothing stood between her and my freedom."

After praising the bodysuit and saying it makes her more confident to wear things she normally wouldn't, Johnson added: "This shapewear makes me feel free."

Some took to the comments section to praise the casting choice.

One wrote: “Kim!! This is major. Beautiful, heartwarming story. So happy for you Ms. Alice! Ms. Alice you look absolutely beautiful and you’re nothing short of amazing! Fly free Ms. Alice and live abundantly blessed.”

Another added, "She looks really good, happy and looks radiant... thank you Kim!!!!"

But not everyone was pleased that Kardashian West tapped the former inmate to be part of her campaign.

One person commented on Instagram: “Shapewear makes her feel free? My god fire the whole team.”

Another tweeted: "Kim giving Alice Marie Johnson would be admirable if the job wasn’t promoting Kim herself. But this is exactly what I expect of Kim."

SKIMS launches on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and will be available in sizes XXS to 4XL, with some styles coming in 5XL.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur renamed her new line after the brand’s original name, Kimono, sparked controversy for adopting the name of traditional Japanese garb.

"My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me — I'm always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name," Kardashian West said on Monday via her Instagram. "After much thought and consideration, I'm excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™."