Out with the old, in with the new.

Kim Kardashian West has renamed her new line of shapewear after the brand’s original name, Kimono, sparked controversy.

Her collection of sculpting shapewear is now called SKIMS, the reality star revealed Monday on Instagram.

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me — I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name,” Kardashian West wrote. “After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear."

The line will be available in sizes XXS to 5XL, she added. The original Kimono collection had offered sizes up to 4XL.

“I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies,” she wrote.

Earlier this summer, controversy erupted when Kardashian West announced her Kimono shapewear line, with many people accusing the reality star of cultural appropriation.

“I'm from Japan. For us, Kimono represents the beauty & elegance of the country's tradition. Your spandex underwear brand has nothing to do with it. I'm offended,” one Twitter user wrote at the time.

“How about NOT using the word KIMONO as the product name?” another person wrote on the Kimono Instagram page, which has since been deleted. “Kimono is our culture and tradition, NOT underwear. Sad and upsetting.”

At first, Kardashian West defended the name, telling The New York Times in a statement that it was intended as a respectful "nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment."

But soon, she backed away from the Kimono brand name and announced that she would rename the collection.

Many fans seemed to appreciate the switch.

“People love to hate on Kim but every time she gets called out she listens and apologizes people are too hard on her,” one person commented on her Instagram post about the name change.

“Representation is everything!” another person commented. “Congrats on this Kim and bigger congrats on acknowledging when a name wasn’t politically correct for your brand!”

SKIMS will launch on Sept. 10.