It looks like Kim Kardashian West needs a vacation from her vacation.

The reality TV star posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday of her and her four kids on vacation in the Bahamas, believed to be the first time anyone has shared a photo of the quartet together.

“Bahamas 🇧🇸 Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!“ Kardashian West wrote in the caption of the photo, which features her on the beach with Psalm, 3 months, Chicago, 19 months, Saint, 3, and North, 6.

In the second photo, North can be seen wearing a white bandage around her lower leg and foot.

“Nothing lol. She wanted to wear that,” Kardashian West responded when asked about it.

Kardashian West, 38, had been able to capture all three of her kids on camera before Psalm was born. Last year, she shared a photo of them.

"Welcome to the good life..." she wrote.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and her kids were on vacation with her sister, Khloe, and her daughter, True. Khloe shared her own photos of them enjoying life in paradise.

"I still can’t get over our beautiful vacation location. This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Khloe also posted a series of photos featuring True and her cousin, Chicago, enjoying some yummy food and drinks.

"Chi: I heard my mama say 'vacation calories don’t count' True: Don’t tell me twice Chi," she joked in the caption.