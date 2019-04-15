Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 15, 2019, 6:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Kim Kardashian West is defending her "dream" of becoming a lawyer — and clapping back at critics who doubt she can pull it off.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 38, took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself studying with her two attorney mentors, Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney. In her caption, she opened up about her plans to take the California bar exam.

"Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly," she shared. "As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way."

The mom of three then called out those who try to discourage her from pursuing her goal.

"I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane,'" she wrote. "I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am."

Last week, the reality star revealed to Vogue magazine that her zeal for prison reform spurred her to pursue a law degree, which she can achieve in California without having to go to law school.

California is one of four states that doesn't require a law degree to take the bar exam, allowing aspiring lawyers the opportunity to complete apprenticeships with practicing attorneys before taking the test.

Kardashian West plans to take the California bar exam in 2022 after a four-year apprenticeship program under the guidance of Jackson and Haney.

Kardashian West decided to pursue a law degree after she successfully lobbied President Trump last May for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who had served more than 21 years in federal prison for nonviolent charges related to drug possession and money laundering. President Trump commuted Johnson's life sentence after meeting with her and Kardashian West. Nathan Congleton/NBC

Though she never earned a college degree, she has enough undergraduate credits to study law in California.

Still, in Monday's Instagram post, Kardashian West — who's the daughter of the late high-powered attorney Robert Kardashian — said her path is by no means an "easy" one.

"For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not," she wrote. "My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying."

Though at times she feels "overwhelmed," she's boosted by "pep talks" from those in her corner, she wrote, adding that she's also largely "disconnected" from the world outside to focus on her studies.

"I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine," she wrote.

Kardashian West ended her post by asking fans for support as she crammed.

"This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence," she wrote. "Wish me luck."